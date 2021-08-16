Positive COVID Test Postpones Eldred Queen of Hearts Drawing

A weekly event that draws big crowds to a Greene County Village is on hold for the rest of the month.

The Eldred American Legion has announced that the Queen of Hearts drawing has been canceled for the next two weeks due to COVID-19.

According to the announcement on the Eldred American Legion Post 1135 website, an employee tested positive for COVID on Friday. Officials with the Post say the Greene County Health Department has requested the drawing set for tomorrow, Tuesday, August 17th be postponed until August 31st.

The say lunches normally served at the Legion on Mondays will also be limited to outdoor dining or carry out only to limit the number of people in the building for the next two weeks.

The Eldred American Legion has drawn attention from all over the state to the sleepy village the last few years with their Queen of Hearts drawing that has become famous for its large sums of money to be won.

In August of 2018, Jeff Quigg of Murrayville won just over $409,000 after his card was pulled on the final day after the pot had reached its payout limit. The drawing that year drew an estimated four to five thousand people to the village with a population of approximately 180 residents.