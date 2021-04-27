Positive COVID Tests at Lavender Ridge Reported in Error

A Jacksonville long-term care facility Administrator says rumors of a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility are just that, rumors. The administrator of Lavender Ridge Memory Care Center, Erich Marks says a data entry error yesterday lead to the rumors that residents of the facility had tested positive for the virus.

Marks says two of the entries made Monday on the results of rapid COVID tests were incorrectly marked as detected when they were in fact negative. He says by the time the error was caught, the results had already been submitted.

According to the Morgan County Joint COVID Update yesterday, two positive tests were listed at Lavender Ridge, bringing the total of confirmed cases from Saturday to Monday to 16.

Marks says both the Morgan County Health Department and Illinois Department of Public Health have been notified and are adjusting their reporting today. He says currently, no COVID tests at Lavender Ridge in Jacksonville have been positive.