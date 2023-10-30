Post Season Monday

By Gary Scott on October 30, 2023 at 6:34am

Southeastern will play Decatur Unity Christian in the first match at the Triopia volleyball sectional Monday, followed by Hart Em and Mendon Unity.

Tonight at Pleasant Plains, Macomb plays Pleasant Plains at 6, followed by Porta/AC and Illini West.

At the 3A level, Glenwood plays Lincoln at 6, followed by Normal U High and Taylorville at Springfield Southeast.

On the playoff football side of things, Greenfield Northwestern’s second game will be in Greenfield at 2 PM Saturday against Casey Westfield. WEAI will carry the game live, starting about 1:40.

Calhoun will host Camp Point in a game that will also be played Saturday at 2.