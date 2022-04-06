Post Season softball and baseball sites

By Gary Scott on April 6, 2022 at 6:35am

Routt will host a sectional, and Triopia a regional in baseball this year.

Triopia and Brown County are the two sites for sub sectional B, feeding into the Routt sectional. Teams included in the sub sectional include Routt, West Central, Liberty, Camp Point, and Western.

Greenfield-Northwestern, Carrollton and North Greene will play in the sub sectional hosted by either Lincolnwood or Calhoun.

Meanwhile, Jacksonville plays in the sub sectional hosted by Mount Zion and Glenwood.

On the softball side, the sites for regional play for teams in this area are Brown County, Camp Point, Havana, and Lewistown. JHS will play softball at home, as JHS will host the sub sectional that feeds into Mount Zion.

Post season play begins in May.