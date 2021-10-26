Post Season VB

By Gary Scott on October 26, 2021 at 6:41am

Triopia stopped West Central last night at Triopia 25-17, 23-25, 25-21.

At Lutheran New Berlin dropped Calvary.

At Edinburg, Lincolnwood rolled Mount Olive, and Nokomis clipped Edinburg.

At Glenwood, Lanphier tripped Southeast in two sets. Pittsfield eliminated Rushville Industry.

Tonight, we have action from Triopia and Glenwood. Jacksonville plays Glenwood in the 2nd match tonight about 6:30. We will be on the air about 6:10 on WLDS. That match will be preceded by Springfield and Lanphier.

At Lutheran, we have two matches to broadcast. We begin with Greenfield-Northwestern and Greenview at 5:30, followed by Routt and Bunker Hill. The pregame starts about 5:15.

At Triopia, Camp Point meets North Greene at 5:30, followed by Calhoun and Carrollton.

At Edinburg, South County meets Ramsey at 5:30, followed by Mount Pulaski and Pawnee.