Post Tournament Scores

By Gary Scott on December 31, 2021 at 6:54am

Triopia beat Routt to claim two Waverly Holiday Tournament titles in one year last night.

               Triopia 57   Routt 49    Auburn 55 New Berlin  42

            Tri City 59  North Mac            48            West Central 51   South County  37

            Elsewhere, Jacksonville fell to Southeast 59-32, and beat DuQuoin 59-45. Southeast won the tournament with a 57-51 win over Marion, Arkansas.

            Calhoun lost to Staunton 54-31. Pleasant Plains held off Belvidere 52-44, and Glenwood tripped Champaign Central 61-52. SHG downed El Paso Gridley 67-54 to win the small schools State Farm Classic.

            The JHS girls fell to Athens at the Lady Tiger Classic 32-28. Brown County beat Havana 53-43 for third place in the LTC tournament.