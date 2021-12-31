Post Tournament Scores

By Gary Scott on December 31, 2021 at 6:54am

Triopia beat Routt to claim two Waverly Holiday Tournament titles in one year last night.

Triopia 57 Routt 49 Auburn 55 New Berlin 42

Tri City 59 North Mac 48 West Central 51 South County 37

Elsewhere, Jacksonville fell to Southeast 59-32, and beat DuQuoin 59-45. Southeast won the tournament with a 57-51 win over Marion, Arkansas.

Calhoun lost to Staunton 54-31. Pleasant Plains held off Belvidere 52-44, and Glenwood tripped Champaign Central 61-52. SHG downed El Paso Gridley 67-54 to win the small schools State Farm Classic.

The JHS girls fell to Athens at the Lady Tiger Classic 32-28. Brown County beat Havana 53-43 for third place in the LTC tournament.