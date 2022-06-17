Postal Carrier Injured After Jumping from Moving Delivery Truck to Escape Bee

Jacksonville Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle accident involving a post office delivery vehicle yesterday morning.

According to a police report, a postal worker was driving a U.S. Post Office delivery truck in the 600 block of North East Street at around 9:30 yesterday morning.

According to the report the vehicle ran into a utility pole at the intersection of North East and Dunlap Streets, after the driver jumped out of the vehicle when a bee reportedly flew into the cabin.

A power line was damaged in the crash and Ameren Illinois crews responded to make repairs. The delivery vehicle sustained non-disabling damage to the front end and was towed from the scene.

The driver was transported by EMS to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries he sustained when he jumped from the vehicle.

No citations were issued in the incident.