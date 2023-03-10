Postseason Junior High Volleyball Scores & Schedule

7th Grade Volleyball Super Sectionals get underway tonight. In 1A at Clinton, Greenfield will play LaSalle Trinity Catholic at 7PM. In 3A at Warrensburg-Latham, Pleasant Plains meets St. Joseph at 8:15PM.

In 8th Grade Regional Finals last night, two teams in the area will continue on. In 1A, Carrollton-St. John’s took down Greenfield in straight sets. St. John’s will face the undefeated Augusta-Southeastern squad on Monday at 6:30 in Griggsville-Perry.

In 2A, Triopia captured the regional crown in straight sets over Brown County. Triopia will face Carthage at Routt on Monday at 6:30.