Potbelly Sandwich Works Coming to West End of Springfield

By Benjamin Cox on September 27, 2024 at 8:49am

A popular sandwich shop has found its home in the west end of Springfield.

The State Journal Register reports that Potbelly Sandwich Works is moving to Wabash Avenue. Franchise operator Rob Wilbern confirmed he signed a lease Monday for the new building under construction at 3061 Wabash Avenue across the street from Lowe’s. Potbelly Sandwich Works will join the conveyor belt sushi restaurant Izumi also slated to open in the same strip center local restaurateur Steve Zhao is building near Gordon Food Service.

Wilbern first announced plans to bring the Chicago-based sub shop to the Capital City in 2022.

A spring 2025 opening is projected for the west side facility.