Potholes Damaging & Disabling Vehicles on IL Rte 125 Between Virginia & Beardstown

By Benjamin Cox on March 25, 2022 at 2:09pm

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is urging motorist to use caution when traveling on Illinois Route 125 from Virginia to Beardstown for the time being.

Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn says that 2 vehicles in the last two days have become disabled due to potholes along that stretch of highway.

This stretch of highway is not currently listed on the Illinois Department of Transportation’s current 5-year capital plan.

Sheriff Ohrn wishes to remind the public that the state highway’s maintenance is governed by the State of Illinois and not the county.

To report vehicle damage caused by a pothole, call IDOT at 217-782-7820 and choose Option 3, and to report road issues call 1-800-452-4368 and select Option 9.