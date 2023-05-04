Poultry Shows Returning to County, State Fairs

By Benjamin Cox on May 4, 2023 at 9:33am

The Illinois Department of Agriculture announced today that poultry shows will return for the 2023 county fair season.

The influx of highly pathogenic avian influenza cases forced the cancellation of in-person junior and open poultry shows at Illinois county fairs and the Illinois State Fair last year.

IDOA State Veterinarian Dr. Mark Ernst said in a press release that there has been a significant decrease in pathogenic avian flu cases to allow the ban to be lifted. Ernst says that exhibitors should still perform due diligence and keep a close eye on their flocks for any potential outbreaks, specifically 2 weeks prior to exhibiting at a show.

The Illinois County Fair season kicks off May 30th down in Carrollton for the Greene County Fair.