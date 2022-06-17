Power Out For Several Across the Region In Wake of Early Morning Storms

Approximately 2,500 Ameren-Illinois customers are still without power this afternoon after early morning storms swept through the area.

Multiple reports of downed power lines and trees came in this morning starting around 5AM. Locally heavy rainfall flooded out roads in low-lying rural areas and other flood-prone locations. East of Winchester, a report came in this afternoon of a tree landing on a garage. No injuries have been reported and no further damage has been reported officially at this time.

Ameren-Illinois announced that at 6:30AM they activated their Emergency Operations Center to begin assessing storm damage across the region. Ameren says that the center will be staffed around-the-clock to coordinate restoration services, logistical support, and communication.

Ameren-Illinois customers are encouraged to report outages of either electricity or natural gas immediately by calling 1-800-755-5000. By calling the hotline, utility customers with Ameren can receive the most updated information and an estimated time of service restoration. Real-time outage information can be found by visiting AmerenIllinois.com/outagemap.

Illinois Electric Co-Op had the following about their current outage situation with Internet and Electricity: “Last night’s storms caused widespread damage to the system. We currently have all crews working, as well as additional contractor crews. Due to the scattered nature of the damage, restoration times will vary depending on your location. Extensive damage from fallen trees will take considerable time to repair. Some members may be out for several more hours. We appreciate your patience, and will provide updates as available.” More information about Illinois Electric Co-Op can be found by visiting here.

Menard Electric Cooperative is not currently reporting any service outages.

The storms have already played havoc with some events in Jacksonville today.

The Links Golf Course is currently flooded causing the JHS Basketball and Football Golf Outing scheduled for tomorrow to be postponed to July 23rd.

Tonight’s scheduled races at the Jacksonville Motor Speedway at the Morgan County Fairgrounds are cancelled due to a flooded racetrack.