Power Outage Occurs in Southern Greene After Storms Hit the Area

By Benjamin Cox on August 3, 2022 at 10:07pm

Approximately 40 homes remain without power tonight after storms ripped through the southern portion of the WLDS/WEAI listening area late this afternoon.

Power lines were reported down and a massive power outage hit the City of Carrollton around 4:30PM Wednesday as a storm system crossed the Mississippi River. According to Ameren-Illinois’ outage map at this hour, 2 homes are still listed without power in Carrollton.

Illinois Route 111 between Modesto and Waverly are currently reporting 37 customers without power.

MJM Electric Cooperative, which covers rural portions of Greene, Macoupin, and Jersey, have reported 3 power poles that are downed with lineman currently working to restore service in several portions of their service territory.

Thunderstorms with heavy rainfall are expected overnight tonight as a Flash Flood Watch remains in effect for the entire listening area until 7AM Thursday.

The chance of isolated thunderstorms remain in the forecast throughout tomorrow into early Friday, with storm chances returning Sunday into Tuesday next week.

On top of the storm chances, heat advisories are expected to return tomorrow. Heat indices are expected to top out around 100-105 over the weekend.