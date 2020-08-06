Prairie Council on Aging Seeking Doorbell Dinner Drivers

The Prairie Council on Aging is again looking for volunteer delivery drivers to distribute Doorbell Dinners to shut-ins in the Jacksonville community.

Doorbell Dinners are medically-prescribed meals provided by the Prairie Council on Aging, Church Women United, and Passavant Area Hospital.

The agency is looking for new volunteers as many current volunteers have returned to their full-time jobs. The agency earlier this year asked for volunteers at the beginning of COVID-19 since a majority of their regular volunteers are seniors.

Possible volunteers should be available weekdays from 11:30AM to 1:30PM, own a vehicle with GPS access or have a vehicle and a smart device for locating recipient’s homes, be under the age of 65 and in good health with no compromised immune system issues, diabetes, COPD, or congestive heart failure. All volunteers must also complete a safety screening.

Meal recipients are all previously screened for COVID-19. If you are interested in becoming a doorbell dinner volunteer, call the Prairie Council on Aging at 479-4619.