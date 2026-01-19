Prairie Eye Center files for Chapter bankruptcy

An eye care provider that serves patients in the Jacksonville area has filed for bankruptcy protection.

Prairie Eye Center Ltd., a Springfield-based optometry and ophthalmology provider with clinics across central Illinois, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court. The filing, entered in late December in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Central District of Illinois, allows the company to reorganize its finances while continuing to operate its clinics.

One of Prairie Eye’s locations is in Jacksonville at 2000 West Morton Avenue, with other locations in Springfield, Hillsboro and Decatur.

According to court records, Prairie Eye Center has listed approximately $5.3 million in assets and $10.6 million in liabilities. This is not the first time Prairie Eye has attempted to reorganize under Chapter 11. A previous filing in early 2025 was dismissed in December after the company failed to provide certain required documents in that case.

Under Chapter 11, Prairie Eye can remain open while it works with creditors and the court to restructure its debts. Officials say the intent is to keep operations ongoing, though details of any reorganization plan have not been made public. Patients in Jacksonville and surrounding communities are advised to stay in contact with their local clinic for updates on appointments and services.