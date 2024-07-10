Prairie Skies Public Library District Awarded Historical Preservation Grant from Sangamon Co. Historical Society

An area library was one of three organizations who recently received preservation grants from the Sangamon County Historical Society.

The Prairie Skies Public Library District in Pleasant Plains received $1,000 to help digitize microfilm of three local newspapers covering the Pleasant Plains area to preserve the content and make them more accessible to researchers.

The Pleasant Plains Press, The Review, and The Argus are slated to go digital. The Pleasant Plains Press ceased publication in June 2020 after more than 120 years in business. The Pleasant Plains Review operated in the early portions of the 20th Century, while the Argus was published between 1922-1935.

The Prairie Skies Public Library District serves not only Pleasant Plains but also has a second location in Ashland.