Prairieland Chautauqua Coming Up Friday

After 27 years of Labor Day weekend programs at Nichols Park, Jacksonville’s Prairieland Chautauqua is changing.

This weekend’s event will be the final traditional stage production, but organizers say the Chautauqua itself is not going away.

Morgan County Historical Society Vice President Chad Boehlke says beginning next year, Chautauqua will become a speaker series spread throughout the year, primarily online. “We’re not getting rid of the Chautauqua,” Boehlke wants to emphasize, “We’re just taking it into a different direction. At this time, we won’t be doing anymore musicians’ [performances] either because the Jacksonville Public Library does a great job with the Music Under the Dome concerts. They do a good job with that. We don’t want to compete with them.”

Boehlke says the new format will allow the Historical Society to reach people interested in Morgan County history who no longer live in the area. “That’s kind of the audience we’re looking for–the ones that are on Facebook. They may not be here in Morgan County, but they have a great interest in our history. This way they, too, can be a part of our speakers’ series wherever and whomever they might be for us.” Boehlke says it also allows the Chautauqua to have multiple subjects and themes instead of catering towards just the one theme that each Chautauqua has traditionally had designed.

The Jacksonville Chautauqua tradition dates back to 1912. The modern Prairieland Chautauqua was revived in 1999.

This year’s final stage event has a Route 66 theme, with programs Friday and Saturday at the Nichols Park Pavilion. Featured musical performers include Chris Vallillo, the Lamoine River Ramblers and Bucky Halker.

The event is free and open to the public.

Boehlke says the goal is to preserve the Chautauqua tradition — while finding a new way to reach its audience.