Prairieland Chautauqua Has Successful Turnout

The Prairieland Chautauqua held September 2-3 at Nichols Park has been deemed a success by organizers.

The Chautauqua returned to its original home in Nichols Park last weekend at the Pavilion. Chautauqua Chief Organizer Chad Boehlke says that about 800 people were in attendance throughout the weekend.

The free and open event featured a bevvy of family oriented entertainment that featured music, historical lectures, food trucks, and a children’s show.

Boehlke said today in a press release that he wants to say thank you to the boosters who financially supported the event. Boehlke says it was the biggest event of the year for the Morgan County Historical Society.

Boehlke says next year’s theme, “The Spirit of Morgan County,” will feature the county’s 200th anniversary. Updates and next year’s lineup will be posted to www.morgancountyillinoishistory.com, under the Events tab. A full recap with Boehlke will be featured in an interview and story tomorrow.