Prairieland Consignment Auction Bid Numbers Now Available

The Prairieland Steam Show grounds will once again have spectators roaming about this weekend.

The annual Prairieland Consignment Auction is returning to the grounds this Saturday. Hank Pool with the Prairieland Heritage Museum says the auction which is normally held in March had to be pushed back to the first Saturday in May due to COVID restrictions.

Pool says anyone attending the consignment auction will find a wide array of items up for sale. “They will see a little bit of everything from bicycles to toys to big tractors and disk plows. There’s a lathe there, a Coats Iron Tire-man there, just a little bit of everything.”

The auction starts at 9:30 this Saturday morning. Pool says those wanting to bid on items do not have to wait until the day of to get their bid numbers. “They can come out anytime between now and Saturday morning to get their bid number, that way they don’t have to wait in line on Saturday morning. They can come out anytime between 9:00 and 6:00 this evening, get their bid number and look over the items.

Due to COVID, we will not be serving breakfast in the meeting room as we have done in the past. So I’ve got two food trucks coming in to serve brunch, so they will be handling that.”

Pool says he anticipates the weather to allow for parking on the grounds this year. In years past heavy March rain has forced attendees to be bused in from other parking locations.

He says as it stands right now, plans are in the works for the Prairieland Heritage Museum Steam Show to be held this fall. Pool says due to the pandemic, more information will be announced about if the show can be held closer to the event.

The Prairieland Heritage Museum Consignment Auction will begin at 9:30 am this Saturday, at the museum grounds on Michigan Avenue between Lincoln and Diamond Streets in South Jacksonville.