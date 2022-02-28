Prairieland Heritage Museum Consignment Auction To Be Held Saturday, March 12

A popular rite of Spring returns this year in South Jacksonville.

Lori Hanson of the Prairieland Heritage Museum says the consignment auction is returning Saturday, March 12th: “Gates open at 7AM. The auction starts at 9AM, and it will go until the last item is sold or we run out of daylight. The Boy Scouts will be out there serving food starting at 7AM, and they’ll go until the run out of food.”

Hanson says item drop off for the auction begins on Friday, March 4th from 8AM-6PM. People dropping off items are instructed to notify the ladies in the main office. People dropping off items or wanting an auction number should contact Rosemary Wertz at the office at 217-452-3249. For additional questions or about item placement, contact the Auction Coordinator Norman Wertz at 217-248-1038, auctioneer Brian Curless at 217-242-1665, Roger Strang at 217-370-2530, Larry Derricks at 217-370-7007, or Gary Hollock at 217-473-8223.

Hanson says the consignment auction is the museum’s largest fundraiser of the year and that the profit it brings in varies from year to year based on the number of items and the amount of bids. For more information about the museum or the auction, visit prairelandheritage.com or follow them on Facebook.