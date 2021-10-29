Prairieland Heritage to Hold Second Vaccine Clinic

By Jeremy Coumbes on October 29, 2021 at 1:47pm

The Prairieland Heritage Museum will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccination clinic next weekend.

The clinic will be held at the main building at the Prairieland Heritage Museum grounds located at 1005 West Michigan Avenue in South Jacksonville on Sunday, November 7th from 10:00 am to 4:00 pm.

The clinic will have doses of Pfizer, J&J and the Moderna vaccines and booster shots will also be available.

Organizers say the second shot will be administered at the same location on Sunday, November 28th, also between 10:00 am and 4:00 pm.

Preregistration is not required, however, officials say registering will guarantee them a shot. To register, call 217-823-9107.