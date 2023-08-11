Prairieland United Way Announces 2023 Campaign Co-Chairs, Kick-Off

Kristen Reed (L) and Kristin Jamison (R) have been named the 2023 Prairieland United Way Campaign Co-Chairs

The Prairieland United Way will be kicking off this year’s annual campaign in two weeks with an evening full of events.

According to a press release by Executive Director Karen Walker, this year’s campaign theme is “What’s Raised Here, Stay’s Here” and officially kicks off on Friday, August 25th at 4:00 pm at Future Champion’s Sports Complex.

The Business After Hours will be followed by the Annual Guns & Hoses Softball Challenge between the local Fire and Police Departments, and then a performance by the band, Buk caps off the night.

The Prairieland United Way also announced that campaign Co-Chairs for 2023 are Kristin Jamison and Kristen Reed, who are both Illinois College Alumni and live in Jacksonville.

Kristin Van Aken Jamison is the current President of the Jacksonville Regional Economic Development Corporation (JREDC). She and her husband, Adam, opened Jamison’s Future Swings in 2018, and Jamison’s Future Champions Sports Complex in 2020. They live in Jacksonville with their two children.

Kristen Reed was born and raised in Beardstown, and has spent her career in the Office of Admission at Illinois College in many capacities, and currently serves as Project Manager. Reed resides in Jacksonville with her husband Brandon and their two daughters.

Prairieland United Way helps local people by raising and distributing funds for health, education, and employment-related service programs in Morgan, Scott, Cass, and Northern Greene counties across 23 agencies and 30 programs.

This year’s campaign goal is $467,000. The fundraising officially kicks off at 4:00 pm on August 25 at Future Champions. Business leaders and United Way employee campaign coordinators are especially encouraged to attend but everyone is welcome.

For more information on the Prairieland United Way, you can contact Executive Director Karen Walker at 217-245-4557 or stop by the office located at the Jacksonville Municipal Building, 200 W. Douglas Avenue in Jacksonville.

You can also visit prairielandunitedway.org or the Prairieland United Way Facebook page.