Prairieland United Way Attempts To Hit 100% In County Market Remote Event This Weekend

Prairieland United Way appears to be closing the gap on its shortfall of its goal for this year’s campaign.

Executive Director Karen Walker says about two weeks ago the campaign had stopped at around 80%. Walker says that as of the close of business on Wednesday the campaign had hit about 92% of its goal in a push by members over the week to close the gap.

Walker hopes that this weekend’s fundraising event at County Market will help the goal be reached or exceeded. The event kicked off yesterday with a WEAI live remote with Gary Scott and Mark Whalen. Interviews from several area non-profit organizations that receive funding through Prairieland United Way were aired on the broadcast yesterday between 1-4PM.

Walker hopes that everyone who wishes to donate can stop by and drop off donations at County Market this weekend: “We’ll have a table there. We will be accepting donations. If you are able to stop by, we would appreciate it. While the radio station won’t be there Friday and Saturday, we will still be there. Today, we will be here from 3-7PM and then on Saturday from 8AM-2PM. You’ll have the next two days to stop by and drop off your donations in person. For every $20 that’s donated, your name will be entered into a drawing for a $500 gift card donated by County Market.”

For those who cannot attend the weekend event, donations will still be accepted via Venmo or on prairielandunitedway.org.