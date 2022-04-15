Prairieland United Way Celebrates Annual Campaign, Helen Baldwin Award Winners

Prairieland United Way got together last night to celebrate the wrap up of the 2021-2022 annual campaign last night. The goal for the campaign was just a bit over $460,000. This year’s campaign surpassed that raising $462,000.

Executive Director Karen Walker says the campaign really came together in some tough moments down the stretch. She says she was really proud of the way members of the United Way, past and present, came together

Prairieland United Way Board President Lisa Stambaugh says the board was worried that they were going to have to make cuts to allocations this year. Stambaugh says thanks to the radio-thon and late donation push by several long-time supporters of Prairieland United Way, they were able to meet and surpass this year’s goal. Stambaugh says that they will have to take this year’s circumstances into account when they begin planning for this coming year’s campaign in the next few months.

During the celebration last night, Prairieland United Way also recognized the Helen Baldwin Award winner, which goes to a long-time Jacksonville community supporter and public servant. Andy & Lori Smith of Bound-To-Stay-Bound Books were chosen as this year’s winner.

Jacksonville Memorial Hospital was recognized for its contribution as the business the contributed the most money to the campaign this year.

Prairieland United Way also announced this coming year’s campaign co-chairs. The 2022-2023 co-chairs will be Stephen & Cammie Symons.

Allocations from this year’s campaign will go out later this Spring