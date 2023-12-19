Prairieland United Way Diaper Drive A Success

Officials with the Prairieland United Way say a recent drive to help young parents was a success.

Prairieland United Way announced on November 10th that it would complete a month-long diaper drive, collecting diapers from the local community to help needy young parents who are a part of some of the local non-profits that Prairieland serves throughout the year. The drive officially ended this past Sunday, December 10th.

According to a press release on Monday, the community donated over 4,800 diapers over the month. The diapers were then dispersed to various agencies served by Prairieland United Way, the Pregnancy Resource Center, and the Early Years Program for Jacksonville School District #117. In total, 8 agencies will receive diapers today. Executive Director of Prairieland United Way Karen Walker says its all about helping young parents who are struggling to make ends meet: “Those diapers will go out to the various agencies that work with families that struggle with low income, those that struggle with making ends meet to help get them along their way to make sure they have what they need for their young kids.”

The diaper drive paralleled the early kick off of Prairieland United Way’s 2023 annual fundraising campaign. Walker says the campaign is currently at 56% of its $467,000 goal: “We still have quite a bit of ways to go, but we still have a little over two months left in the campaign. We are going to keep plugging away.”

Employee campaigns at local businesses are still ongoing and are expected to wrap up before the end of the calendar year.

For more information or to donate, visit Prairieland United Way on social media, find them online at prairielandunitedway.org, or call 217-245-4557.