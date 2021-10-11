Prairieland United Way Guns & Hoses Event to Be Held Nov. 6

The annual Prairieland United Way Guns & Hoses event is returning this year. The annual flag football game returns to Jacksonville on Saturday, November 6th with all proceeds going towards the 2021 Prairieland United Way Campaign. The event will be held at the Bob Freesen YMCA in Jacksonville, with pregame festivities beginning at 12:30 pm and the game starting at 1:00 pm featuring the local police and fire departments.

Admission is free, with donations to the team of your choice to be counted towards the game score. Concessions will be available along with a 50/50 raffle, a Cuisinart 4 Burner Gas Grill Burner Raffle and the famous SafeCo Bakery Trolley on hand. Adding to the festivities, we will have the Drum Line Institute, under the direction of Chip Davis, performing.

For more information about the event please contact Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way by phone at 217-245-4557 or by email at info@prairielandunitedway.org.