By Benjamin Cox on July 25, 2024 at 5:39am

Prairieland United Way is sponsoring a blood drive in Jacksonville next month to help with the area blood shortage.

The blood drive will be held on Tuesday, August 27th from 10AM to 5PM. The Blood Mobile from ImpactLife will be parked at CNB Bank & Trust located at 1211 West Morton Avenue.

To schedule an appointment, please call ImpactLife at 800-747-5401 or visit www.bloodcenter.org and use group sponsor code: 61040.