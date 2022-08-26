Prairieland United Way Names 2022-23 Campaign Co-Chairs

Prairieland United Way announced the co-chairs for the upcoming 2022 campaign.

Stephen and Cammie Symons of Jacksonville will head the themed campaign called “Give Where You Live.”

President of the United Way board this year is Marcy Jones, who with her husband, owns and operates Jones Meat & Locker. Jones joined the board in 2019.

Stephen is a commercial sales executive with the Dimond Bros Insurance Agency and Cammie is a longtime English teacher at Jacksonville High School. They have two children.

Funds raised through the annual campaign provide services to more than 35,000 people annually through 24 agencies and 30 programs in Morgan, Scott, Cass, and northern Greene counties. The campaign has a goal this year of $465,000.

The announcement comes on the heels of the Live United Week scheduled start Tuesday, September 6th with the annual Day of Action. Area agencies have provided us with projects they need help with, and all volunteers receive a Live United t-shirt, while supplies last. Sign up at www.prairielandunitedway.org, time blocks are 1 ½ hours and range from painting to landscaping and general clean-up projects. More information about other events for the Live United Week can also be found on Prairieland United Way’s website.