Prairieland United Way Thanks Ameren for Generous Support in Helping Keep Local Donations Local

Ameren Illinois presented the Prairieland United Way with a pretty substantial check recently.

Ameren Illinois said in an announcement this morning, that the utility and its employees donated nearly $1.3 million to 24 Untied Way agencies throughout its service territory, with $16,000 donated to the Prairieland United Way in Jacksonville.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker says Ameren has long been a supporter of the Prairieland United Way with both an employee campaign and corporate donation. She says it’s donations like these that help keep local dollars going to local agencies.

“A big thank you to Ameren again, they are always very supportive. We have so many generous corporate offices that support us with corporate donations. Some of those corporate donations are used to run the United Way office so that we can always make sure that one hundred percent of local donations are going directly to provide the programming for the agencies that we partner with. So it’s very vital to have that corporate support and we’re fortunate in this area that we have quite a few businesses that do that, but Ameren is definitely one of our largest.”

In all, Ameren says while the company contributed nearly $1 million, Ameren Illinois employees pledged nearly $300,000 to support the company’s 2021 United Way employee campaign.

Walker says the 2021 Prairieland United Way 2021 Campaign is just about all wrapped up. She says all of the funding allocations have been set and partner agencies will be notified of their funding allocations in the coming weeks.

Walker says an announcement will be made during the Prairieland United Way’s annual meeting that will be held one week from today.