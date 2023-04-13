Prairieland United Way Wraps Up 2022 Campaign With Annual Meeting, Helen Baldwin Award

Prairieland United Way’s annual meeting last night wrapped up the previous year’s fundraising campaign at Water’s Edge Winery.

The campaign raised $469,500.

Co-Chair of this year’s annual campaign, Cammie Symons says that her and her husband Stephen enjoyed working hard to help the local community and taking on the challenge of bringing the United Way mission to everyone.

Even with their prior work with Prairieland United Way’s allocation committees, Symons says that they both learned a whole lot more about the inner workings of United Way and the organizations it serves: “You just don’t realize how much that $10 you give towards the United Way goes towards making a difference in the community and in someone’s life.”

The evening wrapped up last night with the Helen Baldwin Award. 2019 campaign Co-Chairs David & Nicole Meyer were this year’s winner. Board President, Marcy Jones, presented the award on behalf of the Prairieland United Way highlighting the Meyer’s creation of the popular Price Is United event, and the Arenzville ‘Run 4 the Goo’ 5K race as ways to raise funds each year.

The United Way is currently working on their annual food drive, which is running now through May 26th. Food from the drive will be distributed at their annual Summerfest on June 14th in Community Park.