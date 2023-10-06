Prairieland United Way10 for $10 Drive-Thru Breakfast Pre-Orders Due Today

The annual 10 for $10 drive-thru breakfast hosted by the Prairieland United Way is coming up on Tuesday.

Ten dollars gets a breakfast to go that includes breakfast foods, snacks, drinks, and newspapers. Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker says a few surprises might also get thrown in by Hampton Inn General Manager Michelle Foreman-Smith, who helps prepare the bags for the event: “I’m not really certain what she’s got planned. Michelle is always creative in coming up with little extra things to throw in, but we always make sure that we have more than the 10 items so you will certainly get your money’s worth. We always throw in random cards, gift certificates. Those are always surprises that just randomly get thrown in. You never know, you might be one of those lucky winners that get one of those bags that has something a little extra in it.”

Preorders for those wanting 10 or more of the bags are due today by Noon. Walker says its a great way for business owners to treat their employees and help out with the United Way’s annual campaign. She says it’s especially helpful to have a preorder if you need pickup at a particular time on Tuesday: “If anyone knows if they have a group, it’s good to preorder. It’s always a good thing for businesses to do this if they want to treat their employees. If they have an order of 10 or more, we will actually throw in free delivery. It’s kind of a fun way to treat employees, if you’re a business owner looking to do something special, we are willing to help out.”

Pre-orders can be made by calling 217-291-0415 or they can be picked up in person on Tuesday at the Hampton Inn on West Morton Avenue from 6-9AM. Walker says the annual campaign is at about 20% of its goal so far, with employee campaigns expected to begin within the next month.