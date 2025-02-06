Prairieland United Way’s Price Is United Event This Saturday

The annual Prairieland United Way campaign is nearing the end of its run, with one of its biggest events scheduled for this weekend.

The return of the Price Is United, now in its fifth year, is this Saturday, February 8th from 5:30-10PM at the Midwest Athletic Center on Hardin Avenue. The dinner and game show has only regular tables of 8 and general admission left.

The game show founders David & Nicole Meyer will once again help alongside host Gary Scott.

Nicole Meyer says it’s amazing to see the support from the sponsors and the community continue to increase: “That’s probably one of the things that is most impressive about our community and our donors is that you normally you would see maybe a decrease in what has been given as prizes, and we’ve actually been able to see the opposite. Prizes have continued to increase in value every single year. That’s not us. That’s definitely our donors and our community that support United Way.”

David Meyer says you don’t have to be called to come on down to enjoy the show on Saturday and to help the annual campaign: “All of your favorites are still coming back as far as the games go. The one thing that I will mention about the beginning of the night. When you get there and register and get your table assignment, at that point you will have a choice on whether or not you want to put your name in the hat to get called down. If you are a little bit nervous and you want to go and watch the show but you don’t want to be called down, even though we would love for you to be a part of the show, you can opt out of that ability.”

As of today, the annual fundraising campaign is at approximately 85% of its $470,000 goal for this year.

For more information about how to give to Prairieland United Way or to register for entry to the Price Is United Event on Saturday, call 217-245-4557 or visit prairielandunitedway.org.