Prarieland United Way Annual Meeting Goes Virtual Hybrid This Week

he Prairieland United Way’s Annual Meeting will have a bit of a different look this year.

On Wednesday, April 14th at 7:30 am, the meeting will be presented by both the Board of Directors and 2020 Campaign Co-Chairs as an in-person/virtual hybrid due to the current public meeting restrictions.

The public will be able to view the meeting via Facebook Live on the Prairieland United Way Facebook page and will include presentation of the Helen Baldwin Award, as well as recognition of the Top 20 Most Generous Workplace Awards.

Remarks on the campaign will be heard from 2020 Campaign Co-Chairs, Reg & Cynthia Benton, 2020 -21 Board President, Barb Davenport, and 2021-2022 Board President, Lisa Stambaugh.

Karen Walker, Executive Director says in the announcement, the 2020 Prairieland United Way campaign ended at 97% to goal, with a total of $451,287 raised. She says funds will be used for programs provided by 28 agencies in the four-county service area of Cass, Morgan, Scott, and northern Greene counties.

For more information, contact Karen Walker at Prairieland United Way at 217-245-4557 or by email at info@prairielandunitedway.org