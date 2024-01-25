Preckwinkle Resigns From Sangamon Co. Board, Search On For Replacement

A Sangamon County Board member whose district covers the western edge of Springfield has announced his retirement.

District 25 Board member George Preckwinkle has announced he will retire after 17 years in office effective immediately. Preckwinkle served as Chair of the Finance Committee and as a member of the Jail, OEM/911, and Rural Transportation Committees. Preckwinkle is an owner of the central Illinois Ace Hardware stores. According to the State Journal Register, Preckwinkle is leaving to pursue his business interests.

The Sangamon County Board Office has begun accepting applications to fill the vacancy. The application period will close at 5:00 PM on Friday, February 2nd. The vacancy will be filled by appointment at the February 13th County Board meeting.

Applicants must be a registered Republican, vote within District 25, and has resided within Sangamon County for at least 1 year. All individuals who meet the above criteria are encouraged to submit their resume, letter of interest, and any other supporting material they wish to include via email to County@SangamonIL.gov or deliver it to the Sangamon County Board Office, temporarily located in the former State Journal Register Building at 300 South 9th Street, on the second floor.

Application reviews and candidate interviews will occur from February 5th to February 8th. The successor will serve the remainder of the term, ending December 2024.