Preliminary Autopsy Results Show Freedom Drive Suspicious Death Was Due to Gunshot Wound

More information has been released about a suspicious death investigation at a west end hotel in Springfield from Wednesday.

Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon has identified the decedent in the case as 47 year old Lesli Lundquist of Champaign. Lundquist was pronounced deceased in a hotel room at The Sleep Inn in the 3400 block of Freedom Drive around 12:30 Wednesday afternoon. Allmon says preliminary autopsy findings show that Lundquist died of a single gunshot wound.

As WLDS News reported yesterday, the Illinois State Police Emergency Radio Network issued an all-points bulletin at the request of the Springfield Police Department at 12:12PM looking for a potential homicide suspect, 33 year old Lamar M. Beck of Springfield. Beck has still not been taken into custody, according to Sangamon County Jail reports. Beck is believed to be driving an allegedly stolen Red 2013 Hyundai Sonata with the license plate DD68524.

According to the State Journal Register on Wednesday, after speaking with Springfield PD lead detective Joshua Steunkel, no warrants have been issued in the case and the investigation remains ongoing. At this time, since no warrants have been issued, Beck is only seen as a person of interest in the case.

Anyone with information about this can call the Menard-Sangamon Crime Stoppers anonymously at 217-788-8427 or the Springfield Police Department at 217-788-8311.