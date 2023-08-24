Preseason AP Football Coaches Pool Looks Much Like Last Year’s Last Poll

By Benjamin Cox on August 24, 2023 at 9:53am

There were few surprises on the AP Preseason Coaches poll for Illinois high school football.

In Class 6A, Chatham-Glenwood found itself in the honorable mention for the Top 10, receiving 6 votes.

SHG came in at #4 on the Class 5A poll as they look to duplicate last year’s championship run.

Class 4A has Rochester at #2 behind IC Catholic by just a few votes. Normal U-High and Jacksonville made honorable mention with a small number of votes.

Class 3A had a pair of Sangamo Conference teams: #3 Williamsville and #10 Stanford-Olympia.

Class 2A continued some Sangamo Conference dominance with Maroa-Forsyth at a solid #2 behind long-time powerhouse Decatur-St. Teresa. Athens came in at #5. North Mac received a number of votes to reach honorable mention.

Class 1A had no surprises: Lena-Winslow sits alone atop the poll followed by Camp Point Central at a distant #2. Greenfield-Northwestern drew #5. Others making honorable mention were Brown County, Routt, Calhoun, and Carrollton.

Week 1 of the high school football season kicks off Friday night, with most teams pushing back their start times by an hour or more to beat the heat. Check with your high school’s athletic schedule for game times and prepare for a hot, muggy night under the lights.