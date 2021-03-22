Price Dismissed From Carrollton Elementary

A Carrollton teacher arrested in February for violating an order of protection has been dismissed from the Carrollton School District.

48 year old Kyle Price, a 3rd year Jr. High social studies teacher in Carrollton, will be dismissed at the end of the school year from the Carrollton School District. The Carrollton School Board made the announcement last Monday night at their monthly meeting. Price is a non-tenured faculty member and thus was not given a reason for his dismissal from the board.

Price is currently awaiting a March 31st Greene County Court hearing on the charges from February. According to a report from the Greene Prairie Press, Price’s classes have been taught by a substitute teacher since his arrest in February. Greene County State’s Attorney Caleb Briscoe says more charges may be pending in the case, after a report is filed by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.

Price, a former assistant principal at Turner Jr. High in Jacksonville, has been a social studies teacher in Carrollton since 2018.