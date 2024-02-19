Price Is United Event Returns For 5th Anniversary This Weekend

Tickets are still available for what has become one of the area’s favorite fundraising events that gives attendees the chance to win some fabulous prizes.

The Prairieland United Way’s “The Price is United” dinner event returns this upcoming Saturday, February 24th.

The dinner and game show event gives everyone in the crowd the chance to come on down and be a contestant in a live The Price is Right game show format.

David and Nicole Meyer who created the event approximately four years ago during their tenure as Campaign Co-Chairs, say they are excited for this year’s show as they will not only be upgrading some of the fan favorite features of the show, but they will also be debuting a brand new game at this year’s event.

The show has grown over the years to include a full Showcase Showdown Big Wheel contestants can spin.

David and Nicole say with everything that goes into putting on the show each year, they are thankful for all those who chip in to make the event happen. David says that a wealth of friends and the Prairieland United Way Board helps pitch in the night of the event to make it run smoothly each year. Nicole says that the community as a whole as well as the community’s organizations and businesses that make donations make it all possible.

The event is sponsored by Reynolds Consumer Products, along with a host of local business sponsors who all come together each February to help the Prarieland United Way meet it’s annual campaign goal for the year.

Nicole Meyer says both the reach and the people the funding is able to help, is what makes the Prairieland United Way so close to her and David’s hearts: “It’s an organization that supports so many other non-profits within our local area and it just has great reach. If you’re questioning on where you want to donate your money to make a difference in your community, we highly suggest Prairieland United Way.”

More than $10,000 in prizes are up for grabs at this year’s The Price is United dinner and gameshow event.

Individual tickets are $50.00 each with eight person tables available for $400, and a few VIP tables left at a cost of $480.00 each.

To order tickets, call the Prairieland United Way office at 217-245-4557. More information can be found at prairielandunitedway,org, or on the Prairieland United Way’s social media pages including Facebook, and Instagram.