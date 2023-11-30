Price is United Returning in 2024

A popular fundraising event is returning in the new year. The Prairieland United Way’s Price is United returns this February. The event, which is now in its fourth year, was created by 2019 Campaign Co-Chairs David and Nicole Meyer and brings all the flair of the Price is Right game show to a live local audience.

Prairieland United Way Executive Director Karen Walker says the Meyer’s will be returning as hosts for the 2024 event, with Gary Scott returning as announcer.

Walker says work is already underway and the public can start to register very soon. “We’re looking forward to getting that off the ground again and I’ve been out soliciting prizes from area businesses. Behind the scenes, there’s a lot of work that goes on and we’re just really excited about bringing that back to the community again.

It’s a great fundraiser for us and we’re thankful for Reynolds Consumer Products. They are the major sponsor that really allows us to put that on, so we’re thankful to have them back again this year.

So be watching our website, and in the media, and in our social media. We’ll be letting people know that on December 15th those tables will go on sale. Last year we sold out and we’re looking forward to doing that again this year.”

Walker says as the popularity of the dinner game show event has risen over the years, so has the amount of prizes available during the event. “We started out the first year at a little over three thousand dollars in prize value, and last year we topped seventy-five hundred. That’s due a lot to the success of the event, the popularity of the event, but, also the generosity of the community.

As we have become more established as an event with the community, I think people have seen it and want to be a part of it. Our vendors, our supporters have said- yes I want to do that and I want to give something bigger this year.

So it’s been fun for me, that’s one of the extra tasks that I get to do, and David and Nicole as well. We go out and ask for those prizes and donations. It’s a lot of work, but it’s a lot of fun too. And it’s great to be able to work with the community members and to say what would you like to do to be a part of this.”

Walker says the Prairieland United Way is roughly halfway through the 2023 campaign and to date, they are at approximately 40% of their goal. She says as more employee campaign contributions come in during December, they will have a better idea of how close they may come to reaching this year’s goal.

She says the Price is United is a big shot in the arm for the campaign, and hopes they can again have a sell-out event. The Price is United will again be held at the Midwest Athletic Center on Hardin Avenue. The event will be held on February 24th, with tickets going on sale on December 15th.

For more information or to reserve a table, contact Walker at 217-245-4557, or by stopping by the office on the lower level in the Jacksonville Municipal Building located at 200 West Douglas Avenue.