Price Is United Tickets Nearly Sold Out

Only nine days remain until the Prairieland United Way’s Price Is United event returns. Executive Director Karen Walker says there is only a limited number of tickets remaining: “Sales are going well. I believe we are down to about 17 tickets left. I certainly encourage anyone if you are still interested in the event to go to our website prairielandunitedway.org and be sure to get one of those tickets before they are all gone.”

The current campaign is currently hovering under 70% of its goal this year. Walker says that employer campaigns have lagged behind this year compared to previous ones: “We’ve had many employee campaigns, which is the bulk of what we receive every year, that have been slow to come in or were unable to participate this year due to mostly I think the remote working, Covid, and of course the economy in general situation. For the most part, we are still plugging away at it. We have until the end of February, so we’ve got just a little [less than] 5 weeks left. We are at about 70% [of our goal], so we are definitely below where we normally are at this point in the campaign. Anyone who’s listening that can help us out, we could use your help. This is not the year to sit back if you are able to help. We definitely need it.”

Walker says that pre-allocation meetings were held with area non-profit organizations last week. She says that applications from non-profits will be due in the middle of next month, with allocations beginning in March.