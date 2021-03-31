Price Resigns From Carrollton School District, Seeks New Venue in Court Case

A Carrollton teacher accused of violating an order of protection involving a minor has officially resigned from the Carrollton School District. The Carrollton School Board had ruled that 48 year old Kyle Price’s contract would not be renewed at the end of the school year on March 15th. Price had been with the district just over two years and did not meet tenure requirements, and could thus have his contract not renewed without a formal reason.

The school board called for special meeting Thursday, March 25th seeking Price’s immediate termination for just cause. A second item on the special meeting agenda was Price issuing a letter of resignation to the board. Price’s letter of resignation was accepted.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, Price was put on paid administrative leave after he was arrested by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department back on February 12th. Price would have remained on the payroll while the district also had to accrue the cost of paying a substitute teacher for his classes for the remainder of the year. With the board accepting his resignation, it eliminated the need for a pre-termination hearing.

According to court documents, Price was charged on February 26th with two counts of violating the order of protection for allegedly calling the victim seven times on February 12th and then driving by Carrollton High School, which was listed as a protected place on the order of protection, which he could not be within 500 feet of when the petitioner was present.

In a pre-trial hearing this afternoon in Greene County Court, Price’s attorney Robert Bonjean III of Jacksonville issued a motion for a change of venue in the case. Greene County Circuit Judge Zachary Schmidt accepted the motion. The case will now head to Macoupin County to be heard before Judge Ken Diehl. A new court date in the case remains to be decided due to the change of venue.

According to the Greene Prairie Press, Greene County States Attorney Caleb Briscoe is still waiting for the final investigative report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department to see if further charges are warranted.