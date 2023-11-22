Price Sentenced For Violation of Stalking/No Contact Order in Greene Co.

A former Carrollton grade school teacher arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies over two years ago for violating a stalking/no contact order was sentenced today.

50-year old Kyle A. Price was arrested by Greene County Sheriff’s deputies on February 21, 2021 for 3 counts of violating a stalking/no contact order after police reports and charging documents claim he came within 500 feet of a protected party near St. John’s Catholic School. Further, charging documents alleged that Price attempted to contact the party by phone between 5-7 times.

The case had gone through serious delay in Greene County Circuit Court until Price pleaded guilty to a single count of violation of an order of protection on March 3rd.

Price was sentenced today by visiting Macoupin County Judge Kenneth Diehl to 2 years of probation, 100 hours of community service, and ordered to pay an undisclosed county fine.

Price also currently has a tort damage lawsuit pending in Sangamon County for his time as a teacher and coach in the Riverton School District. An unnamed female has filed for tort damages alleging sex abuse allegations against Price during her entire time as a student at Riverton High School. The suit also names the Riverton School Board, retired Riverton High School Principal Bill Lamkey, and Riverton High School Guidance Counselor Tamara Sturdy as party along with Price. A notice of hearing has been filed in the case, but no official date has been set according to online court records.