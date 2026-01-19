Prisoner dies in Morgan County during transport from Adams County Jail

An inmate from the Adams County Jail died during transport in Morgan County on Friday, according to multiple Quincy media news outlets.

According to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office, correctional officers were transporting seven sentenced inmates to the Illinois Department of Corrections on Friday, January 16. At approximately 7 a.m., Ervin L. Shaw, 49, of Liberty, reportedly experienced a medical emergency and became unresponsive inside the transport vehicle on Interstate 72 near the Jacksonville exit in Morgan County.

Emergency responders from Morgan County and the South Jacksonville Police Department were called to the scene. Shaw was taken to Jacksonville Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation and the Morgan County Coroner’s Office are now conducting an investigation into Shaw’s death. Shaw pleaded guilty to felony possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and methamphetamine possession less than 5 grams in Adams County Circuit Court on January 12 and was set to serve 8 1/2 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections.

No additional information is available at this time.