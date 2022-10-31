Pritzker Administration Awards $8.6 Million for South Central Illinois Training & Innovation Center

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s Office, the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO), along with local and state leaders today announced the award of $8.6 million for a new South-Central Illinois (SCI) Training & Innovation Center. The grant will be used to redevelop a warehouse in the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park at located at 2001 Eilerman Avenue and will create a regional training center, providing Career and Technical Training (CTE) for school districts in Montgomery & Macoupin Counties.

The Center will offer training to both high school students as well as displaced workers located in the region. In partnership with Lincoln Land Community College & Lewis and Clark Community College, students will have the opportunity to earn college credits and industry credentials while still in high school – helping them meet the needs of regional workforce demands while preparing them for post-secondary success.

According to a press release, the Center will offer training in auto technology, welding as well as an Illinois Laborers’ & Contractors apprenticeship program focused on the trades. The warehouse will be retrofitted to offer state-of-the-art facilities including a full-scale auto garage, welding center, and separate modules different areas within the trades.

Located within the City of Litchfield’s Industrial Park, the Center is expected to add additional areas of training designed to meet the demands of the workforce, including Precision Machining, IT Certifications, & Agriculture Technology.

The center is expected to launch in Fall of 2023.