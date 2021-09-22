Pritzker Announces $327 Million in Assistance for Low Income Households

Governor J.B. Pritzker announced $327 million in various assistance for low-income households in the state on Monday

Pritzker says the money will fund a number of programs but specifically help those having trouble with their utility bills: “Residents qualifying for utility assistance will see a boost in payments from an average credit of $750 last year to now $1,000 this year, assistance that never needs to be paid back.”

To learn more about the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program locally, visit MCS Community Services at 345 West State Street or call them at 217-243-9404 Monday through Friday 8:30AM-Noon and 1-4:30PM. Those wishing to apply for the program must furnish a copy of their social security card for all household members, proof of all household gross income from all sources for the last 30 days, and the most recent utility bills.

For other areas, assistance can be found by contacting the Two Rivers Regional Council of Public Officials at 1125 Hampshire Street in Quincy. You can call them at 217-224-8171 or visit them online at www.trrcopo.org; or the Illinois Valley Economic Development Corporation located at 223 South Macoupin Street in Gillespie. You can call them at 217-839-4431 or visit them online at http://ilvalley-edc.org/.

DCEO Acting Director Sylvia Garcia says that LIHEAP and the various other low-income programs are receiving more money this year for the state: “These funds can be used to offset the cost of utilities, food, rent, and so much more. So what do families out there who may have difficulties paying their bills need to know? How do you claim these funds? For a family of 4 with a monthly income of $4,417 or less, you are automatically eligible for these programs.”

More information is available online at helpillinoisfamilies.com, and in person at one of the state’s 37 local community action centers.