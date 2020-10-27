Pritzker, IDPH: Basketball “On Hold” Due to Pandemic

The IHSA is likely not to have good news for winter sports fans tomorrow after a special board meeting.

Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Public Health released guidance for winter sports for schools as well as all other sports programs for adults and youth today. Based on current conditions, only lower risk sports like bowling, gymnastics, swimming and diving will be permitted to play during winter.

The update on guidance today moved basketball into a high risk sport along with wrestling and hockey for the state. These three sports will only be allowed to have non-contact training and practices over the winter.

Pritzker re-emphasized that nothing has been cancelled for the year, but will simply be moved or put on hold.

IHSA is supposed to make its announcement after a special board meeting tomorrow to announce any changes in scheduling and competition for the winter sports season.