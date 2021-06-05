Pritzker Issues Phase 5 Guidance Ahead of June 11 Reopening

The state is set to move into Phase 5 of Restore Illinois Plan this coming Friday.

The state currently sits at 52% of the population 18 and up as fully vaccinated from COVID-19. There has been less than 1,000 cases per day since last Thursday and the statewide positivity rate sits at 1.6%. Hospitalizations have been in sharp decline since early May.

Morgan County Health Department Administrator Dale Bainter says there has not been any large spikes in local numbers and that the county looks ready to fully reopen: “We occasionally will still have an outbreak, so we want to continue to keep our guard up. The 7-day positivity rate for our area is 1.5%, Morgan County is at 1%. We are seeing really good numbers, and every day as we get more people vaccinated, we hope to see that number come down even more.” Morgan County currently has 37% of the population fully vaccinated.

Governor J.B. Pritzker issued new guidance yesterday for the upcoming phase of the reopening plan that is set to start on June 11. The state will fully reopen all businesses, gatherings, and activities. Masks, however, won’t go away in certain settings according to current CDC guidance.

Masks will continue to be required for all people on public transportation and in health care settings, schools, daycares, educational institutions, and congregate settings like correctional facilities, veterans’ homes, long-term care facilities, group homes, and residential facilities. Masks will still be recommended for unvaccinated people in all settings.

Fully vaccinated people will not need to wear a face mask in other settings unless it’s required by local mandate or by requirement of the business. Illinois will also lift the outdoor mask requirement in schools in most situations.

In addition, businesses do not need to maintain social distancing in seated venues or require daily health screenings for employees and visitors. Businesses can set mask requirements and other COVID-19 mitigations as they deem appropriate.

For more information, visit the Illinois Department of Public Health’s website.