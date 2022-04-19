Pritzker Issues Updated Mask Guidelines

Governor J.B. Pritzker issued updated mask guidelines today.

To align with the ending of the enforcement of the federal mask mandate on public transportation following a federal court ruling, Governor Pritzker announced this afternoon that he will revise Illinois’ executive order lifting those requirements for the State of Illinois.

As a result, masks will no longer be required on public transit, in public transit hubs, or in airports. Pritzker says local municipalities retain the right to establish their own mitigations, including masking requirements on public transportation.

In the announcement, Pritzker says he is proud of the work the state has done to fight Covid-19 and protect the most vulnerable populations in the state. He says he continues to urge Illinoisans to follow CDC guidelines and to get vaccinated.