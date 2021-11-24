Pritzker Signs Congressional Maps

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed Congressional maps into law yesterday.

The new U.S. House District map moves Rodney Davis into representing the local area and moves Darin LaHood to the north. Davis has yet to announce whether he will run for re-election in the newly drawn district. LaHood says he will seek re-election in his new district to the north.

Pritzker says the new maps, that saw Illinois lose one Congressional seat due to population loss, aligns with the Voting Rights Act that ensures equitable representation in Congress across the state.

Change Illinois called the signing of the maps brazenly partisan and will pre-determine winners and losers prior to elections. Change Illinois also called the map undemocratic and undermines voters’ choices.

State Senator Steve McClure echoed similar concerns in a released statement late yesterday, saying the map was passed in a non-transparent manner. McClure called the map one of the most gerrymandered in the history of the United States. McClure also chided Pritzker for breaking his promises by signing the map.

The new Congressional maps go into effect immediately.