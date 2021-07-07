Pritzker Signs Medicaid Expansion

Gov. JB Pritzker signs a bill into law expanding coverage under the state’s Medicaid plan for mental health, substance abuse treatment and a number of other services. (Credit: Blueroomstream.com)

Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a law yesterday increasing health care access across the state. Pritzker was in Downers Grove at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital to sign Senate Bill 2294 which expands Illinois’ Medicaid system and the implementation of new Medicaid-adjacent services by the Illinois Department of Health and Family Services and other agencies.

Pritzker says it also helps the state’s veterans get more access to healthcare as well as helping those who are trying to give up smoking: “This legislation also expands emergency Medicaid coverage for many months to come. There were a number of people who weren’t yet qualified for Medicaid. We expanded their ability to get qualified during the pandemic, so they are on Medicaid now. This expands that.”

The bill also expands mental health resources, installs a requirement for in-patient services for those suffering from an opioid overdose, coverage of kidney transplant medication, and an $80 million increase to the supportive living facility rate.

In addition to signing the bill, Pritzker also highlighted the critically low bloody supply: “With blood supplies across the nation and here in Illinois at critically low levels, now is the time for our fellow Illinoisans to help out. It doesn’t effect the quality of your immune system. It’s safe, and it very well could save a life.”

Blood drives in the area sponsored by the American Red Cross can be found on redcrossblood.org or ImpactLife at bloodcenter.org.